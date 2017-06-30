China escalates row
New Delhi, June 28: China today accused India of a "hidden agenda" behind an ongoing stand-off in Sikkim and of interfering in its relations with Bhutan, but Thimphu disagreed with Beijing's version and said China had violated bilateral understanding by undertaking a road project that lies at the heart of the dispute. China has accused India of entering its territory and halting a road project in Donglong, a region claimed by both China and Bhutan.
