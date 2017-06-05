Bhutan Implements the International M...

Bhutan Implements the International Monetary Fund's Enhanced General Data Dissemination System

A mission of the International Monetary Fund's Statistics Department visited Thimphu during April 5 - April 11, 2017, to assist Bhutan with the implementation of the Enhanced General Data Dissemination System , which was endorsed by the IMF's Executive Board in May 2015. The mission helped develop the National Summary Data Page , utilizing the Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange .

Chicago, IL

