Bhutan gears up for Mountain Echoes Literary Festival in August

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: India.com

New Delhi, June 13 Literary stalwarts from across the world are set to share their unique perspectives on globally relevant issues such as environmental conservation, natural history and spirituality at the eighth edition of the Mountain Echoes Literary Festival to be held in Bhutan from August 25. An initiative of the India-Bhutan Foundation, in association with India's leading literary consultancy, Siyahi, the three-day festival will enable the audience to engage in myriad forms of storytelling. "Over the last eight years Mountain Echoes has established itself as one of the most thoughtful, moving and evocative celebrations of literature anywhere on our planet.

