Back down, learn from historical lessons, Beijing warns New Delhi

Upping the ante as Indian and Chinese troops face off over road construction on the borders of a plateau in Bhutan which China claims, Beijing Thursday said withdrawal of Indian troops from the Doklam plateau was a prerequisite for any dialogue between the two countries, and to prevent any escalation. The People's Liberation Army also warned Army chief General Bipin Rawat to "stop clamouring for war", dismissing as "extremely irresponsible" his recent remarks that India was ready for a "two-and-a-half front war".

