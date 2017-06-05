American Darkness Vs. Bhutan Brightness

As Donald Trump axes America's commitment to the Paris Climate Accord, the Kingdom of Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay finalizes Bhutan for Life , a fund that will give the country the funding required, meeting its commitment to remain carbon neutral forever. As such, the Kingdom of Bhutan is making America look like a tired old retread jalopy/bucket of bolts that sputters and coughs along the roadway to doomsday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.