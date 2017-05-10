Twentyfour good reasons to Smile
All 24 RitzCarlton hotels in Asia Pacific are taking part in brand's global charity campaign Smile Asia Week by creating an edition of specially crafted cakes to sell on www.SmileAsia.org. This is its fourth year the bakeoff has been held to raise funds for the international medical charity, which provides children with cleft lips or palates a reason to smile again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15)
|May '15
|Vinamese
|1
|Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bandu Pati Rajaguru
|1
|buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|summersen
|1
|Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|SAARC Summit
|1
|salibis kalah telak (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Amri
|9
|How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Cecilina Verresa
|1
|Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|nepalguru
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC