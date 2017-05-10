Twentyfour good reasons to Smile

Twentyfour good reasons to Smile

All 24 RitzCarlton hotels in Asia Pacific are taking part in brand's global charity campaign Smile Asia Week by creating an edition of specially crafted cakes to sell on www.SmileAsia.org. This is its fourth year the bakeoff has been held to raise funds for the international medical charity, which provides children with cleft lips or palates a reason to smile again.

Chicago, IL

