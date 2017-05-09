Princess Mako to visit Bhutan in third official overseas visit
Princess Mako, a granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, will travel to Bhutan next month, where she is expected to visit a flower exhibition and meet with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The 25-year-old daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko is scheduled to leave Japan on May 31 and arrive in Bhutan on June 1 via Singapore.
