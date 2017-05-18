Nine held for poaching

Nine held for poaching

Monday May 8

Siliguri, May 8: Nine alleged poachers, including a Bhutan national and four Assam residents, were arrested by the forest department from Alipurduar district this afternoon. The arrests have brought to focus an international corridor between India and Bhutan used by smugglers to deal in animal parts.

