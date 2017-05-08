Regional connectivity plan hits Bhuta...

Regional connectivity plan hits Bhutan hurdle

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Indian Express

INDIA'S PLAN to isolate Pakistan and move ahead with "sub-regional connectivity" appears to have hit a wall, as Bhutan has backed out of the BBIN motor vehicles pact "for now". This has forced the Indian government to consider alternative options which will involve only Bangladesh and Nepal.

Chicago, IL

