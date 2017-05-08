Regional connectivity plan hits Bhutan hurdle
INDIA'S PLAN to isolate Pakistan and move ahead with "sub-regional connectivity" appears to have hit a wall, as Bhutan has backed out of the BBIN motor vehicles pact "for now". This has forced the Indian government to consider alternative options which will involve only Bangladesh and Nepal.
