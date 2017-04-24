PM returns home from Bhutan

PM returns home from Bhutan

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: The Daily Star

A VVIP flight of Druk Airways left Paro International Airport at 8:50am carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage and landed at Shahjalal International Airport here at 9:32am . During the tour, the Prime Minister on Wednesday inaugurated a three-day 'International Conference on Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders' at the Royal Banquet Hall in the Bhutanese capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15) May '15 Vinamese 1
Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bandu Pati Rajaguru 1
buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15) Jan '15 summersen 1
Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14) Nov '14 SAARC Summit 1
salibis kalah telak (Oct '14) Nov '14 Amri 9
Poll How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cecilina Verresa 1
Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14) Oct '14 nepalguru 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,923 • Total comments across all topics: 280,665,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC