PM flies to Bhutan tomorrow on 3-day visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to leave Dhaka for Thimphu tomorrow on a three-day official visit to Bhutan to attend an international conference on autism and have bilateral meetings with Bhutanese leadership. Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali briefed journalists on the PM's visit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka this afternoon.

