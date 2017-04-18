PM accorded red carpet reception in B...

PM accorded red carpet reception in Bhutan

Tuesday Apr 18

A red carpet was rolled out as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived at Paro International Airport here on a three-day state visit. Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Bangladesh Ambassador in Thimphu Jishnu Roy Choudhury received the Bangladesh Prime Minister at the airport.

Chicago, IL

