FEATURE-Toilet volunteers help clean ...

FEATURE-Toilet volunteers help clean up Bhutan in public health push

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Reuters

In the past three years, Passang Tshering and his team of over 1,000 volunteers have cleaned up more than 60 public toilets and built temporary bathrooms at a dozen events in Bhutan. Passang decided to take matters into his own hands after spotting a huge gap in sanitation provision in the tiny Himalayan state, launching the Bhutan Toilet Organization in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15) May '15 Vinamese 1
Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bandu Pati Rajaguru 1
buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15) Jan '15 summersen 1
Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14) Nov '14 SAARC Summit 1
salibis kalah telak (Oct '14) Nov '14 Amri 9
Poll How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cecilina Verresa 1
Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14) Oct '14 nepalguru 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,231 • Total comments across all topics: 280,951,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC