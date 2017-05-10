FEATURE-Toilet volunteers help clean up Bhutan in public health push

In the past three years, Passang Tshering and his team of over 1,000 volunteers have cleaned up more than 60 public toilets and built temporary bathrooms at a dozen events in Bhutan. Passang decided to take matters into his own hands after spotting a huge gap in sanitation provision in the tiny Himalayan state, launching the Bhutan Toilet Organization in 2014.

