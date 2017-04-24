Ensure support for autistic people

Wednesday Apr 19

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said it was the responsibility of all to make sure adequate social and medical support for individuals with autism and neurodevelopmental disorders. "Governments should make policies and programmes to ensure that no individual is neglected.

Chicago, IL

