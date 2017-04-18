Dhaka signs 5 deals with Thimphu

Tuesday Apr 18

Bangladesh and Bhutan yesterday inked five deals covering avoidance of double taxation, agriculture, standardisation of goods, cultural cooperation and waterways connectivity. Diplomatic sources said Dhaka allowed transit to Bhutan to use its waterways for transportation of goods on cargoes imported through Chittagong and Mongla seaports.

Chicago, IL

