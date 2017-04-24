Bhutan government planning to save BB...

Bhutan government planning to save BBIN bill from being scrapped

18 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Thimphu, April 29 - The Bhutan government is preparing to move a motion to withdraw the controversial Motor Vehicle Agreement involving Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal during the joint sitting of the Parliament next month, in order to save it from being scrapped in Parliament, a media report said. The government wants to withdraw the BBIN agreement from the voting process.

