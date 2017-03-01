The Friendliest Cities in the World

The Friendliest Cities in the World

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MSN Living

Six Senses properties in Thimphu, Bumthang, Punakha, Gangtey, and Paro." height="373" src="//img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/amp/entityid/AAnJ0u2.img?h=373&w=624&m=6&q=60&o=t&l=f" title="While most countries measure their economy's health by gross domestic product , Bhutan relies o... - iStockphoto/Getty Images" width="624" /> "The locals showed us so much about their amazing culture, and welcomed us with open arms," remarked one traveler about a trip to Auckland , one of the friendliest cities on Earth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15) May '15 Vinamese 1
Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bandu Pati Rajaguru 1
buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15) Jan '15 summersen 1
Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14) Nov '14 SAARC Summit 1
salibis kalah telak (Oct '14) Nov '14 Amri 9
Poll How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cecilina Verresa 1
Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14) Oct '14 nepalguru 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,320,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC