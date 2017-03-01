The Friendliest Cities in the World

Six Senses properties in Thimphu, Bumthang, Punakha, Gangtey, and Paro." height="373" src="//img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net/tenant/amp/entityid/AAnJ0u2.img?h=373&w=624&m=6&q=60&o=t&l=f" title="While most countries measure their economy's health by gross domestic product , Bhutan relies o... - iStockphoto/Getty Images" width="624" /> "The locals showed us so much about their amazing culture, and welcomed us with open arms," remarked one traveler about a trip to Auckland , one of the friendliest cities on Earth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.