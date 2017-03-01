Dusit International to outline ambiti...

Dusit International to outline ambitious growth strategy at ITB Berlin 2017

Bangkok-based hotel operator Dusit International is braced for its largest ever showing at this year's ITB as it enters an unprecedented period of growth that will see it grow from having 29 properties in eight countries to 69 properties in more than 20 countries in the next three to four years. Dusit International's delegation will be led by Chief Operating Officer Mr Lim Boon Kwee, who says this year's ITB Berlin from "The last three years has been a time of steady growth for Dusit International as we looked to build our international presence beyond our traditional strongholds such as Thailand by entering into exciting new markets in the USA, China and Kenya," said Mr Boon Kwee.

