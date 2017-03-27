Anesthesia Leader Partners with Inter...

Anesthesia Leader Partners with International Healthcare Advocate to...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Newswise

The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists has joined the G4 Alliance as a member organization to promote universal access to safe, essential surgical, obstetric, trauma and anesthesia care. Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Richard Henker, PhD, FAAN, will serve as the AANA representative to the alliance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15) May '15 Vinamese 1
Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bandu Pati Rajaguru 1
buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15) Jan '15 summersen 1
Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14) Nov '14 SAARC Summit 1
salibis kalah telak (Oct '14) Nov '14 Amri 9
Poll How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cecilina Verresa 1
Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14) Oct '14 nepalguru 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,584 • Total comments across all topics: 279,948,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC