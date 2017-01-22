Title contenders Subir, Nirav pull ou...

Title contenders Subir, Nirav pull out of Himalayan Drive

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Darjeeling, Feb 28 - Title contenders Subir Roy and Nirav Mehta, who were placed number two at the end of the second day, pulled out of the Biswa Bangla JK Tyre Himalayan Drive 5 here on Tuesday. It was learnt that the duo reached a time control two minutes ahead of the pack, drawing hefty penalty points which virtually put them out of contention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15) May '15 Vinamese 1
Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bandu Pati Rajaguru 1
buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15) Jan '15 summersen 1
Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14) Nov '14 SAARC Summit 1
salibis kalah telak (Oct '14) Nov '14 Amri 9
Poll How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cecilina Verresa 1
Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14) Oct '14 nepalguru 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC