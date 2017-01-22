Title contenders Subir, Nirav pull out of Himalayan Drive

Darjeeling, Feb 28 - Title contenders Subir Roy and Nirav Mehta, who were placed number two at the end of the second day, pulled out of the Biswa Bangla JK Tyre Himalayan Drive 5 here on Tuesday. It was learnt that the duo reached a time control two minutes ahead of the pack, drawing hefty penalty points which virtually put them out of contention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.