JK Tyre Himalayan Drive 5 to be flagged-off on Saturday

Siliguri, Feb 24 - As many as 100 top rallyists from around the country will be vying for the top honours when the Biswa Bangla JK Tyre Himalayan Drive 5 gets underway here on Saturday. Scheduled over five days and 1,250 km, the event will have its flag-off here on Saturday but the drive shall begin on Sunday.

