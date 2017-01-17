The former CEO of Adblock has quit to...

The former CEO of Adblock has quit to run tours of the Kingdom of Bhutan

Wednesday Jan 4

Gabriel Cubbage, the former CEO of Adblock, is leaving the ad blocking company to start a new venture selling tours of the Kingdom of Bhutan in Asia. US-based Adblock - not to be mistaken with the Germany-based Adblock Plus - is the popular free ad blocking tool that was created in 2009, initially as an extension of the Google Chrome web browser.

Chicago, IL

