Thailand and Bhutan: A growing bond

Thailand and Bhutan: A growing bond

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Bangkok Post

Her Royal Highness Ashi Chimi Yangzom Wangchuck of Bhutan takes a look at the exhibition held in Thimphu to pay tribute to King Bhumibol. photos courtesy of MINISTRY OF CULTURE As a Thai awkwardly dressed up in a gho, the Bhutanese traditional dress for men, wandering through Bhutan's capital city of Thimphu, I found myself amid interesting scenes where Indian pop culture seems to top the interest of young Bhutanese with Indian songs played in cafes and bars and Bollywood movies shown on television.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15) May '15 Vinamese 1
Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bandu Pati Rajaguru 1
buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15) Jan '15 summersen 1
Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14) Nov '14 SAARC Summit 1
salibis kalah telak (Oct '14) Nov '14 Amri 9
Poll How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cecilina Verresa 1
Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14) Oct '14 nepalguru 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,841 • Total comments across all topics: 278,309,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC