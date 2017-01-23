Mark Swinton has been appointed General Manager at Six Senses Bhutan in Thimphu

Six Senses Hotels, Resorts and Spas Park Ventures Ecoplex, Unit 902 - 904, 9th Floor, 57 Wireless Road Bangkok, 10330 Thailand Phone: +66-2-631-9777 Fax: +66-2-631-9799 Visit Website Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas has appointed Mark Swinton as general manager of Six Senses Bhutan.Mark joins Six Senses Bhutan following his role as general manager of Amanusa in Bali and regional director of Aman Resorts in Indonesia. He brings more than 30 years of hospitality experience across international and independent hotel groups covering food and beverage, room divisions, resident manager roles and general manager assignments.

