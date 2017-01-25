Inside the Land of the Thunder Dragon: Pictures unearthed
Inside the Land of the Thunder Dragon: Fascinating 112-year-old photographs reveal the hidden life of Bhutan decades before the remote Himalayan country became open to outsiders They include a picture of a future King and a cliff-side monastery perched thousands of feet above sea level Fascinating 112 year-old photographs of Bhutan taken decades before the remote country in the Himalayas became open to outsiders have been unearthed. The images provide an unprecedented insight into the isolated kingdom nestled between India and China in the heart of the Himalayas at the beginning of the 20th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15)
|May '15
|Vinamese
|1
|Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bandu Pati Rajaguru
|1
|buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|summersen
|1
|Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|SAARC Summit
|1
|salibis kalah telak (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Amri
|9
|How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Cecilina Verresa
|1
|Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|nepalguru
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC