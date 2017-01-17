Guterres appoints Derk Segaar as Director of UN information centre in Delhi
New Delhi , Jan.20 : United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Derk Segaar of The Netherlands as Director of the United Nations Information Centre in New Delhi, covering India and the Kingdom of Bhutan. Mr. Segaar assumes his duties from today .
