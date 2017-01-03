Guardian recommends...

Singing for Health and Well-being! is at Astley Coach House on Thursday January 19 from 10.30am to 11.30am and at Buckshaw Village Community Centre on from 1.30pm to 2.30pm. An Illustrated Talk by Boyd Harris - People and Mountains of the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan - takes place at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre, in Church Road, at 11am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leyland Today.