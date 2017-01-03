Guardian recommends...
Singing for Health and Well-being! is at Astley Coach House on Thursday January 19 from 10.30am to 11.30am and at Buckshaw Village Community Centre on from 1.30pm to 2.30pm. An Illustrated Talk by Boyd Harris - People and Mountains of the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan - takes place at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre, in Church Road, at 11am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leyland Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15)
|May '15
|Vinamese
|1
|Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bandu Pati Rajaguru
|1
|buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|summersen
|1
|Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|SAARC Summit
|1
|salibis kalah telak (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Amri
|9
|How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Cecilina Verresa
|1
|Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|nepalguru
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC