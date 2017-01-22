Bhutan comes to West Moors

Monday Jan 16 Read more: Western Gazette

A few years ago Rosemary Legrand fulfilled a long held dream of visiting the tiny Buddhist Kingdom of Bhutan on the eastern edge of the Himalayas and trekked to a height of 14,000 feet in search of rare plants. She will be telling her story 'Bhutan, Kingdom of Rare Plants', in which you meet the people and the animals and wonder at the scenery, flora and fauna in her illustrated presentation at St Martin's Discovery Group.

Chicago, IL

