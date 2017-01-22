22 enroll in MUM's organic ag program
The program has enrolled 22 students, including eight new students from around the U.S. In addition, as many as 13 students are still due to arrive from the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan. Thanks to the help of generous donations, construction of a 3,000-square-foot center for the program is set to begin, with completion expected by this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
