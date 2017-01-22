22 enroll in MUM's organic ag program

22 enroll in MUM's organic ag program

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Fairfield Ledger

The program has enrolled 22 students, including eight new students from around the U.S. In addition, as many as 13 students are still due to arrive from the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan. Thanks to the help of generous donations, construction of a 3,000-square-foot center for the program is set to begin, with completion expected by this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15) May '15 Vinamese 1
Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bandu Pati Rajaguru 1
buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15) Jan '15 summersen 1
Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14) Nov '14 SAARC Summit 1
salibis kalah telak (Oct '14) Nov '14 Amri 9
Poll How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cecilina Verresa 1
Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14) Oct '14 nepalguru 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,242 • Total comments across all topics: 279,027,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC