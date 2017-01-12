Note recall takes toll on Bhutan's or...

Note recall takes toll on Bhutan's orange exports

Monday Dec 26

Orange exporters from Paro have been sending the fruit to India for the past decade. The yield and quality of ... Read More NEW DELHI: Demonetisation initiative has not only been a setback for neigbhouring Bhutan's banking system but also hit one of it biggest exports to India - oranges in this season.

