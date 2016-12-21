Highly Pathogenic Reassortant Avian Influenza A(H5N1) Virus Clade 2.3.2.1a in Poultry, Bhutan
Atanaska Marinova-Petkova 1 2 , John Franks 1 , Sangay Tenzin, Narapati Dahal, Kinzang Dukpa, Jambay Dorjee, Mohammed M. Feeroz, Jerold E. Rehg, Subrata Barman, Scott Krauss, Pamela McKenzie, Richard J. Webby, and Robert G. Webster St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, USA National Centre for Animal Health, Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, Thimphu, Bhutan Marinova-Petkova A, Franks J, Tenzin S, Dahal N, Dukpa K, Dorjee J, et al. Highly Pathogenic Reassortant Avian Influenza A Virus Clade 2.3.2.1a in Poultry, Bhutan. Emerg Infect Dis.
