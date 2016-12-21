Highly Pathogenic Reassortant Avian I...

Highly Pathogenic Reassortant Avian Influenza A(H5N1) Virus Clade 2.3.2.1a in Poultry, Bhutan

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Atanaska Marinova-Petkova 1 2 , John Franks 1 , Sangay Tenzin, Narapati Dahal, Kinzang Dukpa, Jambay Dorjee, Mohammed M. Feeroz, Jerold E. Rehg, Subrata Barman, Scott Krauss, Pamela McKenzie, Richard J. Webby, and Robert G. Webster St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee, USA National Centre for Animal Health, Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, Thimphu, Bhutan Marinova-Petkova A, Franks J, Tenzin S, Dahal N, Dukpa K, Dorjee J, et al. Highly Pathogenic Reassortant Avian Influenza A Virus Clade 2.3.2.1a in Poultry, Bhutan. Emerg Infect Dis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15) May '15 Vinamese 1
Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bandu Pati Rajaguru 1
buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15) Jan '15 summersen 1
Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14) Nov '14 SAARC Summit 1
salibis kalah telak (Oct '14) Nov '14 Amri 9
Poll How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cecilina Verresa 1
Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14) Oct '14 nepalguru 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,904

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC