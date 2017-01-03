Commentary: Bhutan and Nepal - 2 'lea...

Commentary: Bhutan and Nepal - 2 'least developed countries' that could change the face of Asia

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

File photo of a statue of Lord Buddha at Kuensel Phodrang in Thimphu, Bhutan, May 20, 2012. According to a recent UN report, "48 of the world's most vulnerable countries will lose ground in economic development and face increasing levels of poverty" between now and 2030.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15) May '15 Vinamese 1
Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bandu Pati Rajaguru 1
buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15) Jan '15 summersen 1
Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14) Nov '14 SAARC Summit 1
salibis kalah telak (Oct '14) Nov '14 Amri 9
Poll How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14) Oct '14 Cecilina Verresa 1
Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14) Oct '14 nepalguru 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,795 • Total comments across all topics: 277,678,261

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC