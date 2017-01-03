Commentary: Bhutan and Nepal - 2 'least developed countries' that could change the face of Asia
File photo of a statue of Lord Buddha at Kuensel Phodrang in Thimphu, Bhutan, May 20, 2012. According to a recent UN report, "48 of the world's most vulnerable countries will lose ground in economic development and face increasing levels of poverty" between now and 2030.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15)
|May '15
|Vinamese
|1
|Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bandu Pati Rajaguru
|1
|buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|summersen
|1
|Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|SAARC Summit
|1
|salibis kalah telak (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Amri
|9
|How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Cecilina Verresa
|1
|Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|nepalguru
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC