BWW Review: BWW Award Winner Emrhys Cooper First Wester Actor to Star in Buhtanese Film KUSHUTHARA
Karma Deki's Bhutanese film Kushuthara Pattern of Love has won tremendous praise throughout Asia and is currently preparing its American release. It has done very well on the international film festival circuit picking up many awards.
