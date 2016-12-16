109th National Day of Bhutan

National Day of Bhutan, the most significant national holiday in the country, is celebrated annually on December 17. It commemorates the day in 1907 when Gongsa Ugyen Wangchuck, the first Druk Gyalpo of modern Bhutan, was crowned. The kings of Bhutan, the government, and the people have worked closely and in harmony in building their nation and in maintaining the peace and prosperity that the country enjoys today.

