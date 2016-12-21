Prince William gushes over Kate Middleton: 'She's an amazing mother and fantastic wife'

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose next to a prayer wheel on the trek up to Tiger's Nest during a visit to Bhutan on the 15th April 2016 in Thimphu, Bhutan. The Royal couple are visiting Bhutan as part of a week long visit to India and Bhutan that has taken in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kaziranga, Bhutan and Agra.

