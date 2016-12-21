Fear looms large of demonetised India...

Fear looms large of demonetised Indian notes entering Bhutan

Friday Nov 25

Thimphu, Nov 25 : With a sudden demonetisation of old Rs 500 and 1,000 notes in India, fears of black money entering Bhutan looms large, with concerns about its impact on the country's export market. [NK World] During a sudden check in Phuentsholing, a business hub bordering the India-Thimphu National Highway, police stopped a taxi carrying Rs 700,000 in Rs 1,000 notes which were demonetised on November 8. The taxi was travelling from Bhutan-India border town of Phuentsholing to Thimphu, Xinhua news agency reported.

