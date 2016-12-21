Fear looms large of demonetised Indian notes entering Bhutan
Thimphu, Nov 25 : With a sudden demonetisation of old Rs 500 and 1,000 notes in India, fears of black money entering Bhutan looms large, with concerns about its impact on the country's export market. [NK World] During a sudden check in Phuentsholing, a business hub bordering the India-Thimphu National Highway, police stopped a taxi carrying Rs 700,000 in Rs 1,000 notes which were demonetised on November 8. The taxi was travelling from Bhutan-India border town of Phuentsholing to Thimphu, Xinhua news agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seoul's Jogyesa Buddhist Temple Welcomes Its Ne... (May '15)
|May '15
|Vinamese
|1
|Bhutanese are tantriks (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bandu Pati Rajaguru
|1
|buy mobile phones online uk (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|summersen
|1
|Bhutanese PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay in Nepal... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|SAARC Summit
|1
|salibis kalah telak (Oct '14)
|Nov '14
|Amri
|9
|How do you rate Bhutan Home Expeditions? (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Cecilina Verresa
|1
|Monopoly market of Bhutan telecom in bhutan (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|nepalguru
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC