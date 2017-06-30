Rice production database better equip...

Rice production database better equipped to tackle food security issues

It is grown in diverse cropping systems and environments-from single crop systems in temperate and tropical regions in both rainfed and irrigated conditions, to intensive monoculture in irrigated areas in the tropics where rice is grown two or three times per year.©iStock A publicly available database that provides added insights into rice cultivation could address security issues arising from its production, shaping policy in the process. The RiceAtlas database is said to be a significant upgrade to current crop monitoring tools, with a spatial detail and data range that better assesses where, when and how much rice is grown globally.

Chicago, IL

