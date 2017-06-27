Ogun Customs intercepts hard drugs in...

Ogun Customs intercepts hard drugs in car engines at Idiroko border

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Vanguard

Idiroko, the border between Nigeria and Republic of Benin is in the news again, as operatives of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Ogun Command intercepted nine packages of hard drugs , smuggled into the country in car engines. The Command also seized over 650 bags of rice concealed with wood in a truck ,at the same region.

