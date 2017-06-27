Ogun Customs intercepts hard drugs in car engines at Idiroko border
Idiroko, the border between Nigeria and Republic of Benin is in the news again, as operatives of Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Ogun Command intercepted nine packages of hard drugs , smuggled into the country in car engines. The Command also seized over 650 bags of rice concealed with wood in a truck ,at the same region.
