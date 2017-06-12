Matt Remillard Back in Action, at Fox...

Matt Remillard Back in Action, at Foxwoods in Mashantucket

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Boxing Scene

Matt Remillard returns to action tonight against Fatiou Fassinou in an eight round lightweight bout at the Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Remillard made a return to the ring after a six-year hiatus on April 1, winning an eight round unanimous decision over Agustine Mauras.

