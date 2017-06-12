Matt Remillard Back in Action, at Foxwoods in Mashantucket
Matt Remillard returns to action tonight against Fatiou Fassinou in an eight round lightweight bout at the Foxwoods Resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Remillard made a return to the ring after a six-year hiatus on April 1, winning an eight round unanimous decision over Agustine Mauras.
