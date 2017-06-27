Libercom to be dissolved; Benin Telecoms restructured

The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Benin has ordered the dissolution of struggling state-owned mobile operator Libercom, the cellular arm of fixed operator Benin Telecoms, reports Agence Ecofin. Furthermore, the remaining group will be restructured, with the assets of its wholesale network services division Benin Telecoms Infrastructure transferred to a public sector company, whilst two private sector partners will be appointed for the maintenance of the infrastructure and for the management of the company, the report adds.

