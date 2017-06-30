Free mapping: plotting development in...

Free mapping: plotting development in Africa

Sunday Jun 18

In Benin's economic capital of Cotonou, as in many other African cities, finding a house, office or restaurant is often like a treasure hunt. Luck, if not a miracle, is required as easy clues such as street names, even where they exist, are usually not posted and address numbers are rarely marked.

Chicago, IL

