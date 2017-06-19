Exhibition at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery ...

Exhibition at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery weaves together three bodies of work by Meschac Gaba

Tanya Bonakdar Gallery announces its second solo exhibition with Meschac Gaba. On view June 22-July 28, 2017, the exhibition weaves together three bodies of work, forging a powerful commentary on contemporary cultural identity and the current state of immigrants and refugees.

