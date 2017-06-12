Customs activities in 2-years under B...

Customs activities in 2-years under Buhari's govt

In the last two years of CGC Hameed Ali's leadership, Ogun Customs Command, despite being the most volatile and vulnerable to incessant attacks by smugglers at the border between Nigeria and Republic of Benin, recorded tremendous achievements in anti-smuggling drive. The Command also recorded the highest seizures of motor-cycles popularly known as , used by smugglers at the border to convey prohibited items, especially rice.

Chicago, IL

