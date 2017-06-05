Black Stars 'B' to play Gambia in a f...

Black Stars 'B' to play Gambia in a friendly on Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

The home-based Black Stars will face the Gambia's senior national team in a high profile international friendly on Wednesday in Accra. The friendly is suppose test the Scorpions for their opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin in Cotonou this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dreyfuss, Rendell mark Gettysburg anniversary (Nov '09) Mar '17 Confederate Patriot 8
News Ending the Slavery Blame-Game (Apr '10) May '15 The Ace of Spades 39
Join Illuminati in Benin Republic to be rich ca... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Aliyu 2
News Annual General Meeting of Benin National Commit... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Buy 2BH,Yodi Pills, Chicken Pills,Botcho cream,... (Jul '13) Oct '14 angela 3
News Africa: UN 'Matchmaker' to Foster South-South T... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Anonymous 1
AAU, Ambrose Ali University,Ekpoma. for admissi... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Secretary to Com ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,976 • Total comments across all topics: 281,573,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC