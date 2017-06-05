Black Stars 'B' to play Gambia in a friendly on Wednesday
The home-based Black Stars will face the Gambia's senior national team in a high profile international friendly on Wednesday in Accra. The friendly is suppose test the Scorpions for their opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin in Cotonou this weekend.
