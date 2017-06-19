An ocean liner full of hope

An ocean liner full of hope

Not many people know where the nation of Benin is but Warrnambool's Cate Asling knows it's a long way away. Ms Asling took three international flights, spending 27 hours in the air over two days to get to the small west African nation to work as a volunteer theatre nurse on a hospital ship.

