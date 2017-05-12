West African gas pipeline project to be reinvigorated
A regional meeting is expected on Friday in the capital Cotonou to eliminate bottlenecks that impede the good operation of the West African gas pipeline project . According to an official release issued on Thursday in the economic capital Cotonou, the committee of ministers of WAGP and the commissioner of mining and energy of Ecowas will hold the meeting to that effect.
