"Time on Earth" by Franco-Beninese ceramist King Houndekpinkou on view at Vallois America

In 2017, Gallery Vallois France places the entirety of its exhibition programming under the sign of Benin. Through artistic and cultural exchanges it has initiated since 2012 in Cotonou , Gallery Vallois is Patron of the Arts and Culture Center in Lobozounkpa, a multidisciplinary space dedicated to contemporary creation in all its forms, directed by Dominique Zinkpe.

