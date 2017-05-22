Scot's voyage of mercy on the high seas

HE TURNED his back on an office job selling insurance and is now on a voyage of mercy to help some of the most impoverished people in the world. Third Officer Chris McGrory, from Glasgow , is serving aboard the world's largest charity-run floating hospital in Benin, West Africa, and will soon sail to Cameroon to continue its mission.

Chicago, IL

