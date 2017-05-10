One dies as Customs, smugglers clash in Ogun

The unending clash between men of Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operation Unit, FOU, Ikeja, and smugglers in Ogun State manifested again, yesterday, at Sango Tollgate end of Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area, leaving one of the smugglers dead. Vanguard gathered that the clash occurred when smugglers ambushed a convoy of Customs vehicles, which was carrying seized 45 bags of rice and 258 cartons of turkey, said to have been smuggled in through the Republic of Benin, to the Customs warehouse in Lagos.

