Nigeria promises more gas for WAPCo
The Federal Republic of Nigeria has assured an increased volume of gas for the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited in coming months. A representative of the Nigerian Minister of State in charge of Petroleum Resources, Saidu A. Mohammed, who affirmed Nigeria's commitment to the project on May 12, 2017 at the Committee of Ministers meeting on the West African Gas Pipeline Project in Cotonou, Benin, emphasised that the Nigerian government was working assiduously to ramp up gas supply to about 70 mmscfd this year.
